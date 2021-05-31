US Markets
KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy Cloudera - WSJ

May 31 (Reuters) - Private-equity firms KKR & Co KKR.N and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to buy Cloudera Inc CLDR.N and take the software company private, the WSJ reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The terms of the deal couldn't be learned, the report said, adding that the company has a market value of nearly $4 billion.

