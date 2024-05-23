KKR, Capital Group In Partnership To Create Public-Private Investment Solutions

(RTTNews) - Investment firms Capital Group and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced Thursday an exclusive, strategic partnership to create public-private investment solutions.

Under the deal, Capital Group and KKR intend to make hybrid public-private markets investment solutions available to investors across multiple asset classes, geographies and channels.

Capital Group and KKR said the first two strategies will be public-private fixed income offerings designed for financial professionals and their clients, which are expected to launch in the U.S. in 2025.

The companies expect the combination would open the door for more financial professionals and their clients to access alternative investments as part of their portfolios.

Eric Mogelof, Partner and Head of Global Client Solutions at KKR, said, "We see interest in alternatives only continuing to grow over the next decade as wealth investors gain access to high quality investment solutions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.