US Markets
KKR

KKR buys stake in French software group Cegid

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy a minority stake in French software and computing services company Cegid in a deal that the companies said gives Cegid an enterprise value of 5.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion).

Private equity firm KKR buying minority stake

Companies say deal gives Cegid enterprise value of 5.5 bln euros

Silver Lake remains majority shareholder

Adds detail, background

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N has agreed to buy a minority stake in French software and computing services company Cegid in a deal that the companies said gives Cegid an enterprise value of 5.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion).

Investment firm Silver Lake will remain Cegid's majority shareholder.

Cegid, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Lyon, registered turnover of 498 million euros in 2020.

"Today's investment reflects our continued strategic focus on investing in leading European software businesses and on backing French tech champions in their growth journeys," KKR executives Jean-Pierre Saad and Jerome Nomme said in a joint statement.

($1 = 0.8206 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular