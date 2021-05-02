KKR buys New Zealand-based Natural Pet Food Group

May 2 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm KKR KKR.N acquired New Zealand-based Natural Pet Food Group for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced on Sunday.

KKR will fund the investment from the KKR Asian Fund IV and Natural Pet Food will use the proceeds to support its international expansion, the companies said.

Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

