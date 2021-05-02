US Markets
KKR

KKR buys New Zealand-based Natural Pet Food Group

Contributor
Derek Francis Reuters
Published

Private-equity firm KKR acquired New Zealand-based Natural Pet Food Group for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced on Sunday.

May 2 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm KKR KKR.N acquired New Zealand-based Natural Pet Food Group for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced on Sunday.

KKR will fund the investment from the KKR Asian Fund IV and Natural Pet Food will use the proceeds to support its international expansion, the companies said.

Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular