KKR Buys Near-airport Parking Properties Operator 'The Parking Spot'

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), a an investment firm, said on Tuesday that it has acquired The Parking Spot, owner and operator of near-airport parking properties, from an affiliate of Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dash Lane, Partner at KKR, said: "The Parking Spot has demonstrated a compelling track record of growth and delivery of a high-quality offering to travelers that aligns well with our investment philosophy."

Founded in 1998, TPS is a provider of near-airport parking operations in the U.S.

Its facilities are designed to deliver convenient, affordable, and hassle-free transitions to and from airport terminals, and feature a range of parking options as well as reliable and recognizable shuttle services.

KKR made this investment through its Global Infrastructure Strategy.

