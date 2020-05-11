KKR builds 5.2% stake in ProSieben, says company undervalued

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Private equity investor KKR KKR.N said on Monday it had acquired a stake of 5.2% in German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE, returning as an investor in the company it had backed from 2006 to 2014.

"We have decided to reinvest into ProSiebenSat.1 based on our belief that markets are currently undervaluing the company," a KKR spokesman told Reuters. "We view this as a financial investment."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Ludwig Burger )

