KKR Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KKR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.64, changing hands as low as $128.00 per share. KKR & CO Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KKR's low point in its 52 week range is $86.15 per share, with $170.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.56. The KKR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

