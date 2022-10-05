KKR Boosts Investment In NetSPI With $410 Mln In New Funding

(RTTNews) - NetSPI announced Wednesday that global investment firm KKR & Co. (KKR) is increasing its investment in the company with $410 million in new funding. The growth investment validates NetSPI's significant outperformance since KKR's initial investment in May 2021.

The investment will support NetSPI's continued technology innovation, talent acquisition, and global expansion, as well as recapitalizing NetSPI's first institutional investor Sunstone Partners.

NetSPI's comprehensive suite of offensive security solutions such as Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), and Breach and Attack Simulation, help enterprises to uncover critical security gaps, minimize risk, and reduce the likelihood of a security incident.

The transaction will close by the end of 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.