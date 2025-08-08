Markets

KKR: Bidco Continues To Urge Assura's Shareholders To Accept Its Best And Final Increased Cash Offer

August 08, 2025 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sana Bidco or Bidco, a newly formed company indirectly wholly owned by funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and its affiliates and funds advised by Stonepeak Partners LP and its affiliates, issued an update based on recent discussions with the Board of Assura plc regarding Bidco's increased cash offer and the share and cash offer by Primary Health Properties. The Bidco has engaged with the Board to request that the Board changes its recommendation from the revised PHP Offer to Bidco's increased Cash Offer. Bidco continues to believe that its final increased Cash Offer is superior to the Revised PHP Offer.

Bidco continues to urge Assura's shareholders to accept its Best and Final increased Cash Offer and to take no action with regards to the revised PHP offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.