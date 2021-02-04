KKR-backed SPAC looks to raise $1 bln in IPO

Feb 4 (Reuters) - A blank-check firm backed by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N is aiming to raise about $1 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

