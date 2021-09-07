KKR-backed ForgeRock targets nearly $2 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Sept 7 (Reuters) - ForgeRock Inc, a digital identity management company backed by an affiliate of private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N, is aiming for a valuation of nearly $2 billion in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise up to $264 million through the IPO, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/38KKhi7)

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

