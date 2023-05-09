News & Insights

US Markets
KKR

KKR-backed Envision Healthcare plans bankruptcy filing - WSJ

May 09, 2023 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc-backed KKR.N Envision Healthcare Corp is planning to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.