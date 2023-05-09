KKR-backed Envision Healthcare plans bankruptcy filing - WSJ

May 9 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc-backed KKR.N Envision Healthcare Corp is planning to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

