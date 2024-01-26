News & Insights

KKR-backed BrightSpring valued at $2.05 billion in lukewarm debut

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 26, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares of BrightSpring Health Services BTSG.O, backed by KKR KKR.N, slipped 7.7% in their market debut on Friday, giving the community-based healthcare services firm a market capitalization of $2.05 billion.

The company debuted at $12 per share, below its initial public offering price of $13 apiece.

The company raised $633 million by selling about 53.3 million shares on Thursday.

BrightSpring was sold to private equity giant KKR in a $1.32-billion deal in 2019, with an affiliate of drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O taking a minority stake.

The company had previously pursued a listing in 2021, but hostile market conditions forced BrightSpring to abort its IPO plans in November 2022.

The lukewarm debut follows a similar reception for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund MSDL.N and Kazakhstan-based banking and fintech giant Kaspi.kz KSPI.O, underscoring investor caution around new listings.

