KKR-backed BrightSpring set to price IPO below targeted range-source

January 25, 2024 — 12:56 pm EST

By Echo Wang

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - BrightSpring Health Services, which is owned by private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N, is considering pricing its initial public offering at below its targeted range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

BrightSpring, which was aiming to price its offering between $15 and $18 apiece, is discussing proceeding with the share sale at $13 per share, the source said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

BrightSpring did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IFR first reported earlier on Thursday about BrightSpring's plan to price below range.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Anirban Sen)

