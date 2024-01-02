News & Insights

KKR-backed BrightSpring Health Services Files For IPO

January 02, 2024 — 08:39 pm EST

(RTTNews) - KKR-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. has filed for an initial public offering. The home and community-based healthcare services platform neither disclosed details about the number of shares it intends to offer nor its price range.

BrightSpring disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "BTSG."

the company intends to use the proceeds from the offering and concurrent offering of units to repay all outstanding indebtedness under the Second Lien Facility and the Revolving Credit Facility, as well as for other general corporate purposes.

Stocks mentioned

KKR

