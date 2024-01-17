KKR-backed BrightSpring eyes over $3 billion valuation in US IPO

Adds details on targeted raise, underwriters in paragraphs 2-3
Jan 17 (Reuters) - KKR-backed BrightSpring Health Services said on Wednesday it was targeting a valuation of more than $3 billion in its initial public offering in New York.
The company said it would sell 53.3 million shares at a price between $15 and $18 each, to raise up to $960 million.
Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
