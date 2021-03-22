US Markets
KKR-backed AppLovin seeks to raise about $1 bln in U.S. IPO

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. mobile app and gaming company AppLovin Corp, backed by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N, is looking to raise as much as $1 billion through an initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing.

Reuters reported in October that AppLovin had hired Morgan Stanley to lead the IPO, citing people familiar with the matter. https://reut.rs/3scQITi

