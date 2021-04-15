US Markets
APP

KKR-backed AppLovin raises $2 bln in U.S. IPO at over $28 bln valuation

Contributors
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Mobile app and gaming company AppLovin Corp said on Thursday it priced its initial public offering at $80 per share, the mid-point of its previously set range, placing the company's valuation at $28.64 billion.

Adds details, valuation, background

April 15 (Reuters) - Mobile app and gaming company AppLovin Corp APP.O said on Thursday it priced its initial public offering at $80 per share, the mid-point of its previously set range, placing the company's valuation at $28.64 billion.

At this price, AppLovin, backed by private equity giant KKR & Co Inc KKR.N, will raise $2 billion through the IPO.

The Palo Alto, California-based company is the latest player in the mobile gaming industry to list itself on the stock market, as demand for video games surges among consumers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AppLovin now has over 410 million daily active users on its platform and its apps consist of more than 200 free-to-play mobile games, including Word Connect, Slap Kings and Bingo Story.

The company sold 22.5 million Class A common shares, it said, adding that selling stockholders offered the remaining 2.5 million shares.

The company's shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol "APP", AppLovin added.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APP KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular