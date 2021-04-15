KKR-backed AppLovin raises $2 bln in IPO

April 15 (Reuters) - Mobile app and gaming company AppLovin Corp, which is backed by private equity giant KKR & Co Inc KKR.N, said on Thursday it priced its initial public offering at $80 per share, the mid-point of its previously set range.

At this the price, the company will raise $2 billion through the IPO.

