US Markets
ASO

KKR-backed Academy Sports falls 7% in Nasdaq debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc's shares fell 7% in their in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, after the online sporting goods seller priced its initial public offering below the lower end of its indicated range.

Adds valuation, background

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc's shares ASO.O fell 7% in their in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, after the online sporting goods seller priced its initial public offering below the lower end of its indicated range.

The company raised $203.1 million in its IPO by selling 15.6 million shares.

Shares of giant KKR & Co Inc KKR.N backed retailer opened at $12.10, compared with the IPO price of $13 apiece, valuing the company at $1.07 billion.

Academy Sports had initially aimed to sell its shares at between $15 and $17 apiece.

The retailer's disappointing debut comes on a day when Wall Street's main indexes were trading lower as news that President Donald Trump had contracted COVID-19 stirred up political uncertainty just weeks before the election.

It also bucks the recent trend of strong appetite from investors for new listings, with 2020 on track to be the best year for IPOs since the Dotcom boom of 1999 and 2000.

In a regulatory filing earlier, the company said its revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2020 was $2.74 billion, up about 19% from a year earlier. Net income in the same period more than doubled to $157.7 million.

Last year, federal prosecutors said the retailer violated the law by selling an assault-style rifle and magazines to Devin Patrick Kelley, who walked into a Texas church in 2017 and opened fire on worshippers, killing 26 people and wounding 40 others.

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, KKR and BofA Securities were the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASO KKR

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular