KKR-backed Academy Sports and Outdoors raises $203 million in IPO - source
By Chibuike Oguh
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spoorting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO.O sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at $13 apiece, below its target range, to raise $203 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The IPO valued the Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports and Outdoors, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N, at $1.1 billion.
Academy Sports had aimed to sell 15.6 million shares at a target price range of $15-$17 per share.
Academy Sports did not respond to a request for comment.
