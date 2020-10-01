KKR-backed Academy Sports and Outdoors raises $203 million in IPO - source

By Chibuike Oguh

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spoorting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO.O sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at $13 apiece, below its target range, to raise $203 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO valued the Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports and Outdoors, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N, at $1.1 billion.

Academy Sports had aimed to sell 15.6 million shares at a target price range of $15-$17 per share.

Academy Sports did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com;))

