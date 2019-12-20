KKR Announces Intra-quarter Monetization Activity For Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. L.P.(KKR) announced Friday a monetization activity update for thr fourth quarter, the period from October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

Driven by strategic and secondary sale transactions, KKR estimates it will earn gross realized carried interest and total realized investment income of approximately $425 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

