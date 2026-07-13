KKR Announces Cornerstone Investment In A$400 Mln Funding For Ampol

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), a major investor, announced a cornerstone investment in A$400 million funding for Ampol Limited (ALD.AX, CTXAY), an Australian integrated fuel supply and marketing value chain.

Diane Raposio, Partner and Head of Asia Credit and Markets, KKR, said: "Ampol is an established, strong investment-grade business with a long operating history and a sophisticated approach to capital management."

The investment will support Ampol's refinancing initiatives and other general corporate purposes.

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