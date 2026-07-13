Markets

KKR Announces Cornerstone Investment In A$400 Mln Funding For Ampol

July 13, 2026 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), a major investor, announced a cornerstone investment in A$400 million funding for Ampol Limited (ALD.AX, CTXAY), an Australian integrated fuel supply and marketing value chain.  

Diane Raposio, Partner and Head of Asia Credit and Markets, KKR, said: "Ampol is an established, strong investment-grade business with a long operating history and a sophisticated approach to capital management."

The investment will support Ampol's refinancing initiatives and other general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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