KKR Announces Announces Tender Offer To Acquire FUJI SOFT In Japan - Quick Facts

August 08, 2024 — 05:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KKR announced that FK Co., an entity owned by investment funds managed by KKR, intends to make a tender offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of FUJI SOFT, a system integrator in Japan with a focus on embedded, control and operational software and systems. The company stated that the proposed tender offer price of 8,800 yen per share has been determined.

FUJI SOFT serves clients across various industries based on advanced technologies, with a team of over 10,000 system engineers.

