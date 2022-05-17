Markets
KKR Announces All-cash Acquisition Of ContourGlobal By Bidco - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The boards of ContourGlobal and Cretaceous Bidco Limited have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ContourGlobal by Bidco. Cretaceous Bidco is a newly formed company wholly-owned by funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and its affiliates.

Each ContourGlobal shareholder shall be entitled to receive: for each ContourGlobal share, 263.6 pence in cash. The deal values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ContourGlobal at approximately 1.75 billion pounds.

