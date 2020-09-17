KKR Announces Acquisition Of Its First Industrial Property In Phoenix

(RTTNews) - KKR announced the acquisition of an industrial distribution property in Phoenix, Arizona for a purchase price of approximately $43 million. The property is a state of the art fulfillment center which was 100% leased at acquisition to the wholly owned subsidiary of a leading Investment Grade public company.

"We are pleased to acquire our first industrial property in Phoenix, which is a market with highly attractive fundamentals. This is an important transaction for us as we continue to develop and diversify our industrial footprint," said Roger Morales, KKR Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas.

