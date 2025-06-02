KKR Announces $600 Mln Financing To Manipal Group In India

(RTTNews) - KKR and Manipal Education and Medical Group, a diversified conglomerate in India, announced a $600 million financing arranged by KKR Capital Markets and anchored by KKR's private credit and insurance platforms to the Manipal Group. KKR is making its investment from Asia Pacific Credit strategy and insurance platform. Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed.

The Manipal Group is a conglomerate in India with various institutions and businesses across the healthcare, education, and health insurance sectors, including Manipal Health Enterprises, a multispecialty hospital chain in India.

