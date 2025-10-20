Markets

KKR And Quadrantis Capital Acquire Minority Stakes In Peak Reinsurance Company

October 20, 2025 — 09:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Peak Reinsurance Company Limited or "Peak Re" and global investment firm KKR have announced that funds managed by KKR and Quadrantis Capital have entered into definitive agreements to acquire minority stakes in Peak Re through Peak Reinsurance Holdings Limited.

Following the completion of the transaction, KKR is expected to hold approximately 11.27% of Peak Re's issued share capital, while Quadrantis Capital will hold around 1.80%. The majority shareholder, Fosun International Limited, will retain approximately 86.71% of the company.

As part of the transaction, Prudential Financial, Inc., which previously held an indirect minority stake of approximately 13.07%, has divested its interest in Peak Re.

The investments by KKR and Quadrantis Capital into Peak Re are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

RTTNews
