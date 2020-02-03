KKR, Altavair To Acquire Commercial Aircraft Portfolio From Etihad

(RTTNews) - KKR (KKR), and Altavair AirFinance have agreed to acquire a portfolio of commercial aircraft from Etihad Airways through aircraft leasing investment platform, Altitude Aircraft Leasing. The aircraft portfolio includes Boeing 777-300ERs and Trent powered Airbus A330-300s and A330-200s.

The $1 billion deal provides for the Boeing 777-300ERs to be leased back to Etihad upon purchase in early 2020. Under the transaction, Airbus A330s will be delivered over the next 22 months and placed on lease with other international operators.

Altitude Aircraft Leasing was established by KKR's credit and infrastructure funds in 2018 to acquire aircraft serviced by Altavair.

