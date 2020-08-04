KKR

KKR agrees to extend bid for stake in Italy's TIM network -sources

U.S. investment firm KKR has agreed to extend its binding offer for a minority stake in Telecom Italia's secondary grid until end-August at the request of the Italian government, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said that KKR agreed its deal for a stake in the so called last-mile network should be part of a broader tie-up plan with Open Fiber, a wholesale-only broadband unit jointly controlled by State controlled utility Enel ENEI.MI and Italian State lender CDP.

CDP also owns a 10% stake in Telecom Italia (TIM).

Sources told Reuters last month state lender CDP could invest in TIM's last-mile network to allay Rome’s concerns over the planned sale of part of the grid to KKR

KKR declined to comment. TIM was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Elvira Pollina)

