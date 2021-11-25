Markets
KKR

KKR Agrees To Acquire Minority Stake In Taylor's Schools

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), on Thursday, announced that it has signed agreements with Southeast Asian private educator, Taylor's Education Group or TEG to acquire a minority stake in Taylor's Schools.

Taylor's Schools owns and operates six award-winning international schools - Garden International School, Nexus International School Singapore, Nexus International School Malaysia, Australian International School Malaysia, Taylor's International School Kuala Lumpur, and Taylor's International School Puchong. KKR's investment positions Taylor's Schools to accelerate growth and regional expansion.

Commenting on the investment, Dato' Loy Teik Ngan, Executive Chairman of Taylor's Schools, said, "...TEG will remain as the controlling shareholder of Taylor's Schools and we are pleased that the current management team will continue managing our schools..."

Rothschild & Co. is the sole financial advisor to Taylor's Schools and its shareholders on the transaction.

