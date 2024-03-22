KKR-advised tech growth fund exits UK's Darktrace

Adds details of on the sale, company background

March 22 (Reuters) - A technology growth fund advised by U.S. private equity firm KKR KKR.N has fully exited its investment in British cybersecurity company Darktrace DARK.L, joint book runner Jefferies International said on Friday.

KKR Dark Aggregator sold about 19.4 million shares, worth a 2.5% stake in Darktrace, at 425 pence each via a secondary placement, Jefferies said in a statement.

NGT I, the first technology growth fund advised by KKR and its affiliates, initially invested in Darktrace in 2016.

A second technology growth fund advised by KKR, NGT II, did not participate in the placing and continues to hold a 7.3% stake in Darktrace, Jefferies added.

Earlier this month, Darktrace raised its full-year revenue and margins forecasts on strong demand for its services on the back of growing threats from digital attacks and geopolitical tensions.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

