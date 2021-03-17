KKR Acquisition Holdings I, a blank check company formed by KKR and former Gap CEO Glenn Murphy targeting the consumer sector, raised $1.2 billion by offering 120 million units at $10. The company offered 20 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Glenn Murphy, the founder and CEO of consumer-focused investment firm FIS Holdings and the former CEO of The Gap and Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation. The company plans to leverage its management's experience and target a business in the consumer or retail industries, focusing on key themes including digital transformation and e-commerce adoption, health and wellness, and value and premiumization, among others.



KKR Acquisition Holdings I plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol KAHC.U. Citi acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article KKR Acquisition Holdings I, a SPAC led by former Gap CEO Glenn Murphy, prices upsized $1.2 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.