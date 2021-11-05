Markets
KKR Acquires About $2 Bln Worth Of SK E&S' Newly Issued Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that it has acquired about US$2 billion worth of South Korean energy company SK E&S' newly issued redeemable convertible preferred shares.

KKR noted that it made its investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund.

KKR stated that the investment will provide KKR with an opportunity to receive cash or in-kind redemption as an option for repayment in the future paired with the possibility of converting into common shares of SK E&S.

SK E&S will use the funding to accelerate its growth and transformation into a global clean energy solution provider.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

