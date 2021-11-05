KKR Acquires About $2 Bln Worth Of SK E&S' Newly Issued Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that it has acquired about US$2 billion worth of South Korean energy company SK E&S' newly issued redeemable convertible preferred shares.

KKR noted that it made its investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund.

KKR stated that the investment will provide KKR with an opportunity to receive cash or in-kind redemption as an option for repayment in the future paired with the possibility of converting into common shares of SK E&S.

SK E&S will use the funding to accelerate its growth and transformation into a global clean energy solution provider.

