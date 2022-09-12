KKR A$14.5 bln approach for Australia's Ramsay Health Care stalls -Ramsay

SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A consortium led by private equity giant KKR & Co Inc KKR.N wrote to Australia's Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX to say it would not raise its A$14.5 billion buyout offer, Ramsay said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The latest correspondence received from the Consortium refers to its review of Ramsay’s FY22 result announcement and notes that it is not in a position to improve the terms of the Alternative Proposal," Ramsay said.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Tom Hogue)

