KKR A$14.5 bln approach for Australia's Ramsay Health Care stalls -Ramsay

A consortium led by private equity giant KKR & Co Inc wrote to Australia's Ramsay Health Care to say it would not raise its A$14.5 billion buyout offer, Ramsay said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The latest correspondence received from the Consortium refers to its review of Ramsay’s FY22 result announcement and notes that it is not in a position to improve the terms of the Alternative Proposal," Ramsay said.

