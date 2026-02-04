Kiwi Property Group (KWIPF) Price Target Increased by 26.67% to 0.65

The average one-year price target for Kiwi Property Group (OTCPK:KWIPF) has been revised to $0.65 / share. This is an increase of 26.67% from the prior estimate of $0.51 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.57 to a high of $0.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.34% from the latest reported closing price of $0.50 / share.

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiwi Property Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWIPF is 0.05%, an increase of 43.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.83% to 91,981K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,664K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,858K shares , representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWIPF by 1.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,564K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,808K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWIPF by 12.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,882K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,577K shares , representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWIPF by 14.59% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,734K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,639K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWIPF by 11.95% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 5,178K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWIPF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

