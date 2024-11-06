News & Insights

Stocks

Kiwetinohk Energy Reports Strong Q3 and Future Plans

November 06, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) has released an update.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. reported a 23% increase in production for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting strong performance in their upstream business despite a volatile pricing environment. The company plans to accelerate its drilling program, anticipating free cash flow generation and debt repayment by early 2025. Their power division remains cautious amid regulatory uncertainties.

For further insights into TSE:KEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.