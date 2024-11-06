Kiwetinohk Energy Reports Strong Q3 and Future Plans

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) has released an update.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. reported a 23% increase in production for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting strong performance in their upstream business despite a volatile pricing environment. The company plans to accelerate its drilling program, anticipating free cash flow generation and debt repayment by early 2025. Their power division remains cautious amid regulatory uncertainties.

