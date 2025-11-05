Kiwetinohk Energy Corp Q3 Income Retreats, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp (KWTEF) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$18.11 million, or C$0.39 per share. This compares with C$32.54 million, or C$0.73 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to C$143.81 million from C$116.71 million last year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$18.11 Mln. vs. C$32.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.39 vs. C$0.73 last year. -Revenue: C$143.81 Mln vs. C$116.71 Mln last year.

