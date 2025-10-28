Kiwetinohk Energy To Be Acquired By Cygnet Energy For About C$1.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Cygnet Energy Ltd., a private exploration and production company, Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC.TO) or KEC, a natural gas company, for C$24.75 per KEC share or about C$1.4 billion.

With this acquisition, Cygnet will operate more than 44,000 boe/d of liquids-weighted Duvernay and Montney production.

Funding for this transaction is being provided by current Cygnet shareholder NGP Energy Capital Management, LLC and global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), who will be joining in as a new investment partner.

Additionally, ARC Financial Corp., an existing Cygnet investor and KEC shareholder has agreed to roll over a portion of its KEC shares into common shares of Cygnet on equivalent economic terms.

On Monday, KEC shares closed at C$22.42 in Toronto.

