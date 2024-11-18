KITZ Completes Share Buyback Program Successfully

Kitz (JP:6498) has released an update.
KITZ Corporation has successfully completed its share buyback program, acquiring 638,900 common shares worth 698,697,100 yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This initiative is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board to buy back up to 3,300,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value.
