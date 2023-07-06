Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 418.20

The average one-year price target for Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) has been revised to 418.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 397.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 388.85 to a high of 456.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.47% from the latest reported closing price of 323.00 / share.

Kitwave Group Maintains 2.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.86%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 76.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KITW by 482.01% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.