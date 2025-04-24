$KITT stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KITT stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,276,559 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KITT:
$KITT Insider Trading Activity
$KITT insiders have traded $KITT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KITT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W JR GIBSON (Interim CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 52,157 shares for an estimated $53,972 and 2 sales selling 10,109 shares for an estimated $26,915.
- WILLIAM FLORES has made 3 purchases buying 6,883 shares for an estimated $6,732 and 0 sales.
- VICTORIA HAY (Interim CFO) sold 359 shares for an estimated $384
$KITT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $KITT stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORTON BROWN FAMILY WEALTH, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
