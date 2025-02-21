$KITT stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KITT stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,473,079 of trading volume.

$KITT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KITT:

$KITT insiders have traded $KITT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KITT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W JR GIBSON (Interim CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 52,157 shares for an estimated $53,972 and 2 sales selling 3,956 shares for an estimated $20,208 .

and 2 sales selling 3,956 shares for an estimated . WILLIAM FLORES has made 3 purchases buying 6,883 shares for an estimated $6,732 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VICTORIA HAY (Interim CFO) sold 359 shares for an estimated $384

$KITT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $KITT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

