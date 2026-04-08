KITS Eyecare's Preliminary Q1 Revenue Improves But Misses Guidance

(RTTNews) - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KTYCF, KITS.TO), a digital eyecare platform, provided preliminary results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting 23% year-over-year revenue growth but missing guidance.

For the first quarter, the firm reported preliminary revenue of $57.4 million, 23% higher than $46.6 million in the prior year. Meanwhile, this is below the earlier projected first-quarter revenue guidance of $58 million to $60 million.

Preliminary glasses revenue jumped approximately 61% to $10.8 million from $6.7 million in the year-ago period, exceeding the February 2026 guidance of $10 million.

As of now, the firm reported a cash position of $18.9 million. The company looks forward to reporting its full first quarter 2026 results in early May 2026.

KTYCF has traded between $6.93 and $16.38 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $11.25, up 0.46%.

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