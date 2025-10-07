Kits Eyecare Prelim. Revenue Grows 25% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS.TO), Tuesday announced preliminary results for its third quarter, reporting a 25.1 percent year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $52.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year to approximately 5.2 percent of revenue.

Meanwhile, total customers increased year-over-year by 27.6 percent to approximately 99,000.

Monday, Kits's stock closed at C$18.21, up 1.73 percent on the Toronto.

