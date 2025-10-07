Markets

Kits Eyecare Prelim. Revenue Grows 25% In Q3

October 07, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS.TO), Tuesday announced preliminary results for its third quarter, reporting a 25.1 percent year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $52.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year to approximately 5.2 percent of revenue.

Meanwhile, total customers increased year-over-year by 27.6 percent to approximately 99,000.

Monday, Kits's stock closed at C$18.21, up 1.73 percent on the Toronto.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KTYCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.