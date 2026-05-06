Kits Eyecare Ltd. Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KTYCF) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.98 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $1.60 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.3% to $57.47 million from $46.60 million last year.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.98 Mln. vs. $1.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $57.47 Mln vs. $46.60 Mln last year.

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