KITS Eyecare Announces Board Change and New Appointment

November 06, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Kits Eyecare (TSE:KITS) has released an update.

KITS Eyecare has announced a key change in its Board of Directors, appointing Arshil Abdulla, former CEO and Founder of LD Vision, to the board as Sabrina Liak steps down. Abdulla’s expertise in technology and innovation is expected to play a crucial role as KITS continues to expand its presence in the eyecare industry.

