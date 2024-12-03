Kitron ASA to Unveil Strategic Goals in Oslo

News & Insights

Kitron ASA (GB:0F0J) has released an update.

Kitron ASA is set to reveal its strategic and financial goals at a Capital Markets Presentation in Oslo on December 10, 2024. As a major player in the electronics manufacturing sector across various industries, Kitron is a company to watch, particularly with its substantial revenue of EUR 775 million in 2023.

