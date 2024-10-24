News & Insights

Kitron ASA Optimistic Amid Market Challenges

October 24, 2024 — 01:44 am EDT

Kitron ASA (GB:0F0J) has released an update.

Kitron ASA’s recent quarterly figures reveal a challenging market landscape, with a decline in operating income and profit compared to last year. However, the company sees growth in the Defense/Aerospace and Medical Equipment sectors, and strength in the Nordic and U.S. markets. Kitron remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, focusing on efficiency and resource optimization to navigate current economic conditions.

