Kitron ASA Board Member Buys Company Shares

Board member Maalfrid Brath of Kitron ASA has purchased 2,344 shares of the company at NOK 32.76 each, according to a primary insider notification. This transaction took place on the Oslo Stock Exchange and follows the market abuse regulation article 19.

