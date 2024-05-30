News & Insights

Kitron ASA Board Member Buys Company Shares

May 30, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Kitron ASA (GB:0F0J) has released an update.

Board member Maalfrid Brath of Kitron ASA has purchased 2,344 shares of the company at NOK 32.76 each, according to a primary insider notification. This transaction took place on the Oslo Stock Exchange and follows the market abuse regulation article 19.

